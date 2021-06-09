Sani Lulu Abdullahi-led board of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) of 2006-2010 are marking their five years of being discharged and acquitted by the court of competent jurisdiction of all corruption charges levelled against them while in office today.

Recalls that Lulu and his able lieutenants, Amanze Uchegbulam, Taiwo Ogunjobi (now late) and Bolaji Ojoba regarded as one of the most successful and result-oriented administration in the history of Nigeria’s football were kicked out of office and charged to court by the anti-graft agency, Economic and Finance Crime Commission (EFCC) for alleged corruptions.

After more than eight years of travaileds in the hands of the EFCC and other anti-graft agencies, their trials at the various courts of jurisdictions were eventually terminated, discharged and acquitted of all the charges leveled against them, five years ago, June 9, 2016.

Five years after their celebrated discharge and acquittal, Nigerians have continued to remember with reminiscence what made the Lulu, Uchegbulam, Ogunjobi and Ojoba administration such a success story.

After their elections on August 29, 2016, the administration of Sani Lulu Abdullahi inherited a debt of N300m (three hundred million naira) and left N2.8 billion in the coffers of NFF at the time their tenure was forcefully terminated in July 2010.

The Board believed that for the country to be great in the round leather game, grassroots football deserved excellent attention, and this it achieved by introducing the first Under-13 national competition, through which the likes of Kelechi Iheanachoo, Taiwo Awoniyi and others were discovered.

Apart from taking Nigeria to their second best rating in the monthly FIFFA rankings in 2007 no 9th, with the best ever being country’s fifth ranking in June 1994, the board qualified Nigeria for all major international competitions, the first time an African nation will achieve that. The feat was only matched by Brazil, and this explains why then FIFA President Sepp Blatter commended Nigeria for this remarkable achievement.

One of the greatest challenges the country encountered was when the former President Goodluck Jonathan ordered the country’s withdrawal from CAF and FIFA competition as a result of his dissatisfaction with the Super Eagles’ first round exit at the 2010 World Cup held in South Africa. Working against so many odds, the Sani Lulu Abdullah-led board of NFF eventually prevailed in making the President rescind his decision essentially in the interest of Nigerian youths. Another area the Board made a great impact was in the upgrading of the NFF transport facilities. It provided two 52-seater buses, a 16-seater bus and grant of N18.5 million to the state FAs. The trials of the former NFF President and his lieutenants left many morale questions and issues begging for answers many years after.