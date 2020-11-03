The Nigeria Football federation (NFF) has assured Nigerians that plans are underway to strengthen the Super Falcons for future engagements.

NFF President Amaju Pinnick gave the assurance while speaking recently in Abuja, when he paid a visit to the Glass house, the new abode of the Nigerian women football league.

“We have gotten a new coach for the senior women national team and there are new foreign-based Nigerian players, who have declared their interest to play for the country; young and enterprising players for us to prove that women AFCON is our birthright.”

He further explained that the NFF is working towards getting two friendly matches for the team to get them ready for the engagements.

The NFF recently contracted Coach Randy Waldrum to move the team to the next level after Thomas Dennerby unceremoniously walked out on his job, poaching Precious Dede to head the India U17 women’ team.

Randy will be assisted by Ann Chiejine, a former Super falcons goalkeeper and captain as well as Wemimo Matthew.