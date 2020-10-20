The executive committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will today meet in Abuja to decide when to begin the 2020/2021 Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) season and other football competitions across the country.

Recall that in March at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the federal government suspended all sporting activities to curtail the spread of the virus. While other countries, especially in Europe and the America reopened their sporting events in June although without fans, Nigeria’s Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 only gave the nod for contact sports to resume in the country last week, prompting custodians of the sector to start planning their programmes for a new season.

A source at the NFF revealed yesterday that the board will meet today to deliberate on the modalities for the resumption of football and the measures already adopted by the various clubs and stakeholders in line with the COVID-19 protocols set by the PTF.

“The NPFL kick off date is top on the agenda, but the board will also look at the reports of the various committees it set up to examine some recent issues in Nigerian football”.

“At the end of the day, we may know when and how football will restart and what is expected of all the stakeholders.”