By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is to spend a whopping N1.004billion to purchase new vehicles, equipment’s and on miscellaneous in the 2021 fiscal year.

This was contained in the 2021 appropriation bill before the two chambers of the National Assembly for consideration.

The breakdown of the 2021 budget proposal showed that the Amaju Pinnick-led NFF will spend N90million to purchase a Life Saver Bus, and 2018 Toyota Coaster Bus for the national teams, while N4.8million was set aside for the maintenance and fueling of the vehicles.

The football ruling body will also spend N100.95million on sporting/gaming equipment as well as a gym for national team’s exercise during camping for international competitions.

Further analysis of the NFF budget estimate for next year, also revealed that the sum of N47.2m will be spent on refreshment, allowance, publicity and welfare for the officers of the football body, while N808.39m would be spent on miscellaneous.

The total allocation to the NFF in the 2021 budget estimate before the National Assembly is N1.231billion, out of which N1.025billion is for recurrent expenditure while N206.7million is for capital project.