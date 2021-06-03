The Nigeria Football Federation has charged its Media and Publicity Committee to confront the menace of misinformation on the organization’s activities and promote and project the countless positive developments in Nigeria Football on a daily basis.

Speaking on Wednesday at the inauguration of the committee in the NFF Secretariat, Abuja, Chairman of Chairmen and Member of the NFF Executive Committee, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, who represented the NFF President, said the biggest battle nowadays is to tackle the issue of fake news and half-truths quickly spread mostly by the social media behemoth.

“You are all veterans in the profession and we believe you have the capacity to tackle the demon of misinformation and project the many positives of the NFF and the National Teams, and Nigeria Football at large. I promise that the NFF will support you in coming up with feasible plans and programmes to achieve your mission,” Gusau said.

NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, pledged the secretariat’s full support for the committee: “Our responsibility as secretariat is to work closely with your committee to achieve your aim and objectives. Never hesitate to request for any information you need from us. We will back you to the hilt to always counter misinformation with the true position of things and escalate globally the positive developments around Nigeria Football.”

Responding, Chairman of the Committee, Aisha Falode said: “We are not unaware of the huge responsibility placed on our shoulders. Football is a media event, and media is an integral part of any establishment. This is a call to service and we will give our all to the task at hand.

“Our immediate concern should always be what we can do for the Football House, and not what the Football House can do for us. We will promote and project the NFF and the National Teams. We do see so many positives around the Nigeria game such as the good showings of Nigerian players in the just-ended season in Europe culminating in several awards for our players.”

Also at the inauguration were Alhaji Ahmed Yusuf Fresh, Member of the NFF Executive Committee; Mr Kunle Solaja (Member); Mr Toyin Ibitoye (Member); Mr Dapo Sotuminu (Member); Mr Promise Efoghe (Member); Mr Niyi Alebiosu (Member) and; Mr Ademola Olajire (Secretary). Other members of the Committee are Chief Felix Anyansi-Agwu (Vice Chairman); Mr Tony Ubani (Member); Alhaji Shuaibu Mungadi (Member); Mr Gowon Akpodonor (Member) and Alhaji Nasiru Zaharadeen (Member