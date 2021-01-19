By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The chairman of Rivers State Football Association, Barrister Christopher Green, has stated that his appointment as a member of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Special Task Force on COVID-19 will not in any way stop him from being critical of Nigeria’s football administration.

LEADERSHIP Sports reports that NFF had yesterday set up a Special COVID-19 Task Force, with Mr Green as one of the members, to work with the various league bodies to monitor compliance with the COVID-19 protocols by all football clubs at all levels of the Leagues, among other responsibilities.

Reacting, Green said even as he accepted the appointment wholeheartedly because of the need to tackle the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, he will not compromise his stand for the truth in Nigeria’s football.

“I have been appointed to serve in COVID-19 task force and I accepted that appointment wholeheartedly,” Green exclusively told LEADERSHIP Sports.

He continued, “But when you talk about my critic of Nigeria’s football, it makes me laugh in the sense that if I say what I think within my consent, that is my right to talk. It does not mean that I am doing anything against them. Truth is substance and my stand is to say the truth all the time.

“Putting me in this committee is not by any means to silence me, no. If I see anything that is not going well in Nigeria’s football, I’ll say it the way it is. I am here to do the job not only for Nigeria’s football, but for Nigerians. COVID-19 is a serious pandemic and it is one enemy that we cannot see.

“So, I cannot be bought and they have not bought me. They can’t even compromise me,” he said.

Meanwhile, the NFF Task Force on COVID-19 which has Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau and Mallam Mohammed Ameenu as chairman and secretary respectively, is to among other things, put in place an effective monitoring system to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols at all League match venues and recommend an effective and efficient way of verifying COVID-19 Test reports submitted by all the football clubs and officials at all the league venues.

The taskforce will ensure the safety and well-being of players, officials and spectators at all match venues in line with the COVID-19 protocols, regularly monitor the COVID-19 situation in the country and advise the NFF accordingly with regards to further necessary action(s). The committee will provide a bi-weekly report to the NFF.

Other members of the Taskforce are Dr Kweku Tandoh; Dr Rotimi Ogungbe; Dr Nekwu Okolugbo; Dr Babatunde Akinbinu; Mohammed Mala Zanna; Bello Abubakar Sokoto; Hassan Abdullahi Garo; Mr Sunday Longbap; Sir E. C. Chukwuemeka; Mrs Catherine Opara; Alhaji Salihu Abubakar and Ms Modupe Shabi