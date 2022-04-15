The first Exchange Traded Derivatives (ETD) transactions in West Africa were executed on the trading platform of the Nigerian Exchange Limited, with NG Clearing Limited serving as the Central Counterparty to clear, settle and guarantee the trades.

The first set of transactions were traded by APT Securities and Funds Limited and CardinalStone Securities Limited and Meristem Stockbrokers Limited as pioneer trading members, while Access Bank and Zenith Bank as the pioneer Clearing Members, respectively.

The contracts traded are the NGX30 Futures for June 2022, NGXPENSION for September 2022.

The commencement of ETDs in the Nigerian capital market comes after many years of anticipation by stakeholders and is a remarkable step towards the actualisation of the Nigerian Capital Market Master-plan.

This also comes at a time when economies are trying to grow after the setback of COVID-19 pandemic. This creates an opportunity for market liquidity and capital flows, potentially contributing to Nigeria’s post-COVID recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Derivatives usher in a new asset class that will offer local and foreign investors new opportunities to hedge against market risks in Nigeria.

Speaking about the commencement of the derivatives market, managing director/CEO of NG Clearing, Mr. Tapas Das, stated that, “the commencement of the ETDs in Nigeria is a testament to the maturity of our market, a sign that the market has come of age and has transitioned to a new era. The risks that come with the derivatives market will be managed through NG Clearing’s robust technology-enabled risk management framework.”

Regarding the role of NG Clearing, he noted that, “NG Clearing’s purpose is to ensure that Nigeria’s derivatives market is safe and stable. We have put in place the infrastructure to achieve this. NG Clearing as a CCP is designed to provide clearing services across multiple asset classes and trading venues. The initial trading venue NG Clearing will be serving is the Nigerian Exchange.”

Das also mentioned that “while we have started with equity index futures, we will subsequently introduce single stock futures, stock options as well as other asset classes, including commodities.”

Also, the chief executive officer, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola, noted the efforts of stakeholders who have successfully driven the completion of the Derivatives Market since 2014.

According to him, NGX remains committed to building an exchange that can cater to the increasingly sophisticated needs of domestic and foreign investors. A strong pillar in our strategy is to enhance liquidity and expand market capitalisation to the end that we create value for stakeholders, and the introduction of ETDs is a critical step in the right direction.

“Our partnership with best-in-class Central Counterparty, NG Clearing Limited, further engenders confidence in the ETDs market segment amongst market participants, as the clearing infrastructure is capable of reducing systemic risk and enhancing market transparency,” he stressed.

Following its approval-in-principle in September 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in June 2021, granted a final approval to NG Clearing as a Central Counterparty to clear, settle, as well as manage collateral and risk associated with derivatives in Nigeria. The SEC also approved seven derivative contract listings.