The Nigerian financial services sector is agog as all is set for the launch of NG Clearing Limited, the first central counterparty (CCP) in West Africa.

NG Clearing will be launched on December 9, 2021 and it precedes the trading of the first exchange-traded derivatives in the Nigerian Capital market and opens new opportunities for investors, stakeholders, and other players in Nigeria’s capital market.

As the premier CCP in Nigeria, NG Clearing will facilitate the clearing and settlement of exchange-traded derivatives, manage counterparty risk, reduce systemic risk, and promote the safety and integrity of Nigeria’s capital market.

Since its incorporation in 2016, NG Clearing has achieved many first-of-its-kind milestones

The chairman of CSCS, Mr. Oscar Onyema, stated that, NG Clearing’s emergence as a CCP in Nigeria and the first out of West Africa is an epochal achievement, one that all stakeholders should be proud of as it represents the maturity and transition of the Nigerian capital market to a new era of clear possibilities.

Speaking of NG Clearing’s role as a CCP, the chief executive officer of CSCS, Mr. Tapas Das, noted that “across the world, CCPs have emerged to strengthen financial markets, propelling them to growth and reinforcing existing layers of market safety. We have left no stone unturned in ensuring that Nigeria’s first CCP is positioned to become the most trusted CCP in Africa.”

As part of the build-up to the launch of NG Clearing, the company has been engaging capital market stakeholders on derivatives clearing and settlement, and the role of a CCP. The chief operating officer of CSCS, Mr. Ayokunle Adaralegbe, explained that, “as a novel niche, we understand that there is a knowledge gap in the market and the core of our strategy is stimulating the market with high-level training sessions that demystify derivatives clearing.”