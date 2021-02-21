By CHIKA IZUORA |

The Nigerian Gas Association (NGA), biennial International Conference has assembled key experts who would discuss opportunities and potentials of attaining optimal gas production in line federal government’s gas development agenda.

Themed “POWERING FORWARD: ENABLING NIGERIA’S INDUSTRIALISATION VIA GAS”. the event scheduled to hold on Thursday, February 25 and Friday, February 26, 2021, would further discuss pertinent issues towards the actualization of a Gas-powered economy.

The Multilogues 2 is sequel to Multilogues 1, a first of its kind series of Industry Multilogues which held in December 2020. The second leg which is a 2-day power-packed series will feature industry CEOs, national, continental, and international participation.

The virtual discourse will feature conversations across existing sectorial topics such as, sustainable funding, and policies improvement that currently impact on the possibilities of attaining optimal Gas production, transportation, distribution, and adoption, whilst charting the way forward, towards economic stability and buoyancy via Gas.

The conference will also feature the inauguration of newly elected executives and award presentation to outstanding individuals and corporates for their significant contributions to the NGA.

Speaking during the announcement of the Industry Multilogues 2, Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, President, Nigerian Gas Association (NGA) stated that the conference’s objective is to project and leverage the potentials of Gas towards enabling and reinvigorating Nigeria’s industrial sector.