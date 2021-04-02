ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have been put on notice by new UFC champion, Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou was crowned heavyweight world champion last weekend when he knocked out Stipe Miocic in their rematch.

Although he has set his sights on a super-fight with Jon Jones later this year, he also wants to crossover to boxing.

Asked about fighting Joshua or Fury, who are due to clash this summer, he said, “This is in the future, it’s somewhere, definitely. I’m going to box, I have to box in my career “, Ngannou told ESPN.

“My main dream has always been the noble art and even though I deviated into MMA, which I love, I still have to fulfil something in boxing.”