Newly-elected leadership of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has expressed concern over the growing insecurity in the country and advised government at all levels to address the challenges.

NGE, the umbrella body of all editors in Nigeria, also said that an enabling political and economic environment for the media to discharge their constitutional and social responsibilities is essential in guaranteeing and sustaining democratic space, sustainable development, providing incentives for social/democratic change, advocating respect for human rights, shaping development policies and overseeing their implementation.

In a communique signed by Mr Mustapha Isah and Iyobosa Uwugiaren, the president and the general secretary respectively, at the end of its 2021 Biennial Convention in Kano, the group called on the federal government to, as a matter of urgency, expunge, repeal or amend as may be appropriate, all existing obnoxious media laws in the country that are inimical to press freedom. While also urging editors and journalists to continue to subscribe to and uphold the journalism code of ethics – as developed by the Nigerian Press Organisation (NPO), it noted the huge disruption the COVID-19 pandemic has created globally, saying that the disruption has also had negative effects on the Nigerian media industry, leading to significant drop in the media businesses’ revenues.

It stressed the need for Nigeria’s media publics, particularly the youth whom the media must carry along, to use, decipher and rely on the conventional media for reliable and credible information in taking their decisions.

While commending Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State for keeping the state safe even in the midst of the prevailing insecurity in some parts of the country, the editors also appreciated the state government’s phenomenal drive of infrastructure development; as well as the state government’s determination to change Kano’s face to a modern city.