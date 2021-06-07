Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has condoled with his Kebbi State counterpart, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, over the loss of lives during the recent boat disaster in Warrah in Ngaski local government area. Fayemi on behalf of the NGF donated N50million for the families of victims of the boat mishap.

Fayemi alongside the vice chairman of the forum and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and the chairman of Northern Governors Forum and governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong visited the Government House in Birnin Kebbi to condole with Bagudu.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Fayemi said, “We are in Kebbi State to commiserate with our brother and colleague Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and the people of the state over the loss of lives as a result of the unfortunate incident of boat which capsized. last week at Ngaski local government area.”

He donated N50million on behalf of the 36 governors of the country to the families of the victims.

The NGF chairman described the incident as a state and national disaster and urged the families of the victims to take the incident as an act of God.

According to him, NGF will take new measures in minimising or even stopping future occurrence in the country.

In his response, Governor Bagudu expressed happiness over the visit and thanked the governors for their concern.

He said shortly, after the incident, President Muhammadu Buhari personally called him on phone and condoled with him and later other sympathisers at home and abroad.