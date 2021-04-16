BY JONATHAN NDA-ISAIAH, Abuja

Governors under the aegis of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) have said it is time for states to revisit comprehensively, the nature and depth of security crisis bedeviling the country.

Ekiti State governor and chairman of NGF, Kayode Fayemi, stated this in a chat with newsmen after a meeting of the forum on Wednesday night.

He explained that the steps taken so far by the states had helped to reduce the depth and the enormity of the security challenges.

According to him, the governors are worried about the recent attacks in Imo State and the killing of soldiers in Benue State.

He said, “On security issues, members are particularly worried, following what happened in Imo State; the attack on the correctional facility and the Police Command headquarters, and successive acts of violence and insecurity across the country. Also the killing of soldiers at Benue.

“The Forum has expressed its worry that it’s time for us to revisit, comprehensively, the nature and depth of this security crisis, which would have gotten worse if states had not been taking the actions they’ve been taking individually and collectively.

“It is the steps taken at the state level that have managed to reduce the depth and the enormity of the security challenges. Nonetheless, still a worrisome development for us and we feel we will need a special look at the entire gamut of the security issues that we’re dealing with and further engage the authorities, both at the political level and federal authorities at the security level in order to deal with these multifaceted challenges of security that we have faced.”