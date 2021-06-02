A non-governmental organisation under the auspices of Youths for Peace and Entrepreneurship Initiatives (YPEI), has empowered over 100 women at Karon-Magiji community in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The organisation trained the women on making of reusable sanitary pads and also provided some materials and machines for them as startups, with a plan to establish a sanitary pad production factory in the community, so that the women would be gainfully employed.

The executive director of Youths for Peace and Entrepreneurship Initiative, Ms. Dorcas Egharewa, who made this know at the flag-off of ‘From Rags to Pads Project’, under the Purple Pads Initiative in the community, said the organisation decided to empower the women because of the number of indigent women in the community, who may not be able to afford sanitary pads during menstrual periods.

“The aim of this project is to empower women in rural communities within and outside Abuja, because a lot of women have been reduced to extreme poverty as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, from research, there is a correlation between women, poverty and gender base violence. That is why we have decided to make young girls and women empowerment our priority.

“So, in order to make the women self-reliant, we are training them on how to produce reusable sanitary pads. We are trying to see how we can put an end to period poverty in marginalized communities within and outside the FCT. Presently, this empowerment project is going to take place in the six area councils of the FCT.

“Our goal is to set up a sanitary pads industry that would empower over 50 women in every community and also provide jobs for both the youths. We have a target of empowering over 5million Nigeria women. Presently, so far, we have empowered close to 20, 000 women and young girls in the FCT,” she said.

Alhaji Yunusa Bako, the district head of Karon Magiji in FCT, while speaking at the event, commended the non-governmental organisation for empowering over 100 women in the community, saying that for a very long time, the community has been neglected in respect to empowerment of both the youths and women.

The monarch further said that the empowerment would make the community women more industrious and support their families and the community at large, saying that empowering a woman is equivalent to empowering an entire community.

Bako also appealed to government at all levels to make women empowerment a focal point in any administration, mostly the indigent women at the grassroots who solely depend on their husbands for survival, saying that with the rate of poverty in the country, there was the need for women to have what it takes to support their spouses.