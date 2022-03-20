Zaccheus Onumba Dibiaezue Memorial Libraries (ZODML), has launched a free online library in Lagos.

The new iinitiative is geared towards encouraging academic excellence and value of self-driven learning among Nigerian youths, said ZOOML’s Co-founder and Chairperson, Mrs Ifeoma Esiri.

According to her, the initiative was inspired by Zacchaeus Onumba Dibiaezue, who, through doggedness, self-learning and access to libraries, ran himself through school, and transforming his life in the process.

Esiri said the Non-Govermental/ non-profit making organisstion runs a community library, 34 school libraries and 19 libraries in correctional centres natiinwide.

In additiin, she said there is access to over 300,000 online resources and 2,455,498 resources at its community library.

Esiri noted that the NGO recently undertook stocktaking of its activities, and realising that continuing to build physical libraries would limit access to knowledge, no thanks to the skyrocketing building

materials, hence the additiin of its online platform.

Said Esiri: “ZODML’s leadership has taken stock of its impact over the years and recognised that there are limited opportunities for continued physical growth given the costs associated with building new libraries and maintaining existing ones.”

She explained that the online library would provide free access to digital resources, information and learning tools through which young Nigerians, particularly studebts in tertiary institutions all over the country can acquire knowledge and thrive in their studies and future careers.

Explainimg its future plan, Esiri said the organisation’s next line of action is to spread the love of books and the acquisition of literacy and technological skills, especially among Nigerian children and youths.

The launch equally featured a testimonial delivered by Janet Abakpa, a law student at the University of Ibadan and a beneficiary of ZODML’s second local government primary school library