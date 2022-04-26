A non-governmental organisation CrimsonBow Sickle Cell Initiative, has embarked on a campaign against sickle cell disease, appealing to governments at all levels to help curb the spread of the disease and mortality of patients at grassroots.

The founder of the organisation, Miss Timi Edwin, made the appeal at a public awareness and advocacy campaign for sickle cell prevention and management tagged Project geneEducation organised at Ipaja area of Lagos State.

The event was organised in partnership with “Street2School Initiative”, an NGO supporting the education of the vulnerable out-of-school children.

Edwin urged the federal and state governments to partner with them in eradicating sickle cell disease.

She said the federal government can come in through the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS),while state governments can assist through the health insurances to help patients begging for help.

“The federal government and the state governments can pump money for a lot of patients to access health care and live. We need to demystify sickle cells.

“It is only a death sentence if carriers don’t have the proper care. It is not a death sentence when people have the care. A lot of patients live up to old now.’’

“There is a lot more to do to stop bringing into the world children with sickle cell. Sickle cell is our plague, we need to cure it,” she said.