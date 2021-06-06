Angelina Foundation for Kids, an Abuja –based NGO which supports less privileged children, has paid the school fees of children of some Nigerian police officers who died in active service.

Speaking on behalf of the founder at a meeting during the week, Ms Favour Iyayi Avbuere, while presenting the money to the children at LEA Primary School, Kubwa 4, Abuja, said the organisation was doing this to appreciate the works of the police officers who died while serving their fatherland and to alleviate the suffering of the children.

She urged the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba and all well-meaning individuals and stakeholders to join hands with the organisation in putting smiles on the faces of children who have lost the hope of a better future.

The mothers of the beneficiaries thanked the NGO for effort, and prayed that God would send support to the foundation in all ways.

One of them, Mrs Monica Banabas, who said the NGO helped registered her two children in the school in 2019, added: “I am really grateful to God who sent Angelina Foundation for Kids to my family. Since my husband died, things have not really been easy, but this NGO came and reduced my fears. I pray God will bless them.”

Among the beneficiaries was an orphan, Tamar Anthony, female, 17, whose father was an inspector of police before his death. She said she was grateful to the NGO for helping her pay her school fees and prayed that God will continue to bless the founder.

The head mistress of the school, Mrs Patricia Ugwuogo, while appreciating the NGO for the good work, said before now the children were finding it difficult to pay their school fees, but the foundation made things easy for them.