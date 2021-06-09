A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Angelina Foundation for Kids, has paid the school fees of the children of some police officers who died in active service.

At the presentation of the money to the beneficiaries at LEA Primary School, Kubwa 4, Abuja, Mr George Usman Maji and Ms Favour Iyayi Avbuere, who spoke on behalf of the foundation, thanked the inspector-general of police (IGP) Usman Baba for his interest in the welfare of the children of the late officers and for supporting the NGO.

Maji said the organisation is doing this to appreciate the works of policemen who died while serving their fatherland and to alleviate the suffering of the less privileged children. He called on all well-meaning individuals and stakeholders to join hands with the foundation in assisting the children.

The mothers of the beneficiaries thanked the NGO for its act of kindness and prayed that God would support the foundation to achieve its goals.

One of them, Mrs Monica Banabas, who said the NGO helped to register her two children in the school in 2019, added that “I am really grateful to God who sent Angelina Foundation for Kids to my family.

Since my husband died, things have not really been easy, but this NGO came and alleviated my fears. I pray God will bless them.”

Among the beneficiaries was an orphan, Tamar Anthony, female,17, whose father was an inspector of police before his death. She said she is so grateful to the NGO for helping her pay her school fees and prayed that God will continue to bless the founder.

The head mistress of the school, Mrs Patricia Ugwuogo, while appreciating the NGO for the good work it is doing, said before now the children were finding it difficult to pay their school fees, but Angelina Foundation for Kids has made things easy for them.