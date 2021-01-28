By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

The Artisan Hub, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), on Wednesday said it would officially launch its web portal in the first quarter of 2021 to create opportunities for Artisans at the grassroots nationwide.

The Artisan Hub Creative & Managing Director, Mr Femi Oyelade, said this in an interview in Abuja that the web portal is known as ‘The Artisan hub’.

He said that ‘The Artisan hub’ is an online platform which aggregates artisans nationwide and provide opportunity for them to upload details of their crafts for the purpose of networking promoting and marketing their skills.

“We are set to officially launch the hub with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) approved SMS short code service format.

”And a challenge that would birth 10 Artisans and empower them with ₦10 million at the end of a three-month artisan challenge.

“Beneficiaries will cut across Tailors/Fashion Designer Furniture, Markers/Carpenters Creative, Designs/Multimedia, Art/Craft/Painting, Tech/Electricians/Mechanics, Shoemakers/Leatherworks, Builders/Constructions, Hairdressers/Barbers/Makeup Artistes, Food/Beverages/Cosmetics and Entertainers.

“The hub provides opportunities to hire skilled artisans, training and development programmes within our reach.

“It also helps to synergise between skilled and unskilled individuals, delivering access to possible grants and working tools that would make them thrive in their businesses,” he said.

Oyelade said that since inception ‘The Artisan Online Hub’ had registered over 4,000 active artisans nationwide just before and during the initial COVID-19 imposed lock-down.

He said that over 30 excellent artisans were discovered and rewarded with cash and data top up on their mobile phones within 14 months of test running the platform.

Oyelade added that the hub was accessible to all skillful artisans or apprentice in the creative industries nationwide.

According to him, the platform is a social economic platform created to specifically aggregate the informal sector especially the creative sector, which accounts for about 75 per cent of the country’s GDP.

“The registered artisans on the hub get to be discovered amongst others while promoting their skills and networking on the hub.

“The hub is thus a gateway to possible empowerment, mentorship and training programmes to help them thrive in their areas of expertise,” he said.

Oyelade also solicited for the support of stakeholders as well as corporate organisations to partner with the project in order to ensure that youths were empowered in the country.

He said that the platform promised to structure the informal sector to reach verifiable and credible artisans across Nigeria and make them bankable and self-sufficient.

”Our core value is geared towards promoting ideas and services that would encourage and empower the unemployed teaming youths and entrepreneurs.

“We will do this by organising training, empowerment programs, exhibitions/seminars,

competitions and promotions using our approved SMS Short Code for subscriptions.

“Our Online Community Hub is a place where we embrace diversity and inclusiveness, by so doing, encouraging authenticity and rewarding hard work,” he said.