By Makinde Oluwarotimi, Abuja

She Writes Woman Mental Health Initiative, a non-profit mental health movement and organisation is set to train people with mental health conditions and psychosocial disabilities to carry out advocacy on matters that affect them in Nigeria.

According to a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP and signed by the content and communications officer of the organisation, Timi Odueso, the training, which is for two days, will hold both in March and April and will be focused on building the capacity of 60 people with psychosocial disabilities.

“The two-day virtual advocacy training slated to hold, both in March and April, will build the capacity of 60 people with psychosocial disabilities on the CRPD, rights-based advocacy, lobbying strategies and more to push for the enactment of a right-based mental health legislation in Nigeria.”

According to the founder, Hauwa Ojeifo, she said, “it is important that people who actually have lived experience lead conversations on mental health rights as opposed to being talked at.

“When policies, issues, deliberations or solutions are being implemented for a particular group of people, we must ensure that they are always included and they champion what a solution looks like to them. This is what we hope to accomplish with this advocacy training.”

The strategic advocacy training, supported by Disability Rights Fund (DRF)/Disability Rights Advocacy Fund (DRAF) is the movement’s latest initiative to ensure that people with mental health conditions can advocate for their own rights, tell their own stories, and co-create their solutions.

The first training is set to take place on the 18th and 19th of March, 2021, while a second is scheduled for late April, 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years, She Writes Woman, led by Ojeifo, has championed mental health support across the country by providing free and unlimited tele-therapy sessions and creating Nigeria’s first 24/7 toll-free mental health helpline, 0800 800 2000, where all Nigerians, irrespective of social class or geographical location, can receive high quality and immediate mental health support from the comfort of their homes.