As Nigeria joins the world to mark the celebration of International Children’s Day, the Circles for Leadership and Educational Development (CLAED) is set to organize an event that would celebrate children in Abuja and also inculcate in their minds, the importance of the indivisibility and the strength of a unified and one Nigeria.

The program tagged, ‘Unifying the Nation through Culture, Securing the Future of the Next Generation’, is geared towards casting a lifelong positive and nationalistic impression on children because based on the fact that they are still in their formative stages, it is now the right time to drive their minds towards a greater Nigeria, this way, we can with little extra effort secure the future of our great country. It is often said that the future starts now and it starts with our kids.

According to Blessing Eke, the Consultant for the event, ‘The celebrations will take place on Friday May 27th, 10am at the Natiional Children Park and Zoo, Abuja .

love for children through his Rochas Okorocha foundation since 1998 by supporting children’s education without any ethnic, tribe or religion bias. His efforts at supporting Children spans to some other African countries which indicates he is a Pan-African’.

The National nature of this program has necessitated that we pay our respects and honour His Excellency Senator Rochas Okorocha, a pioneer of Nationalism and the one Nigeria movement in his time, who is also coincidentally the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism. This program will help to emphasize the point he has been making over the years that children are the leaders of tomorrow and that Nigeria must be one.