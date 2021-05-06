BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

A non-governmental organisation (NGO) Project Alert has commenced training of 15 persons as first batch of Gender Based Violence (GBV) survivors’ shelter managers in Sokoto State.

According to Nsini Udonta, who is the trainer and shelter administrator of Project Alert, the effort was aimed at improving the capacity of shelter managers on processes required to best handle GBV survivors in the community.

Nsini Udonta noted that the survivors’ shelter is part of the EU-UN Spotlight Initiative strategy geared towards elimination of all forms of violence against women and girls, adding that the managers will serve as temporary guide for survivors pending when solutions are found to their predicaments.

While stressing that beneficiaries of the training are drawn mostly from Sokoto State Ministry for Women and Children Affairs, Nsini Udonta added that they would serve as protectors and custodians of survivors as interim measure to mitigate their conditions.

Nsidi decried research on GBV conducted by Project Alert, which found that there were less than 20 women shelters in the country.

“Gender based violence was a major issue during the COVID-19-induced lockdown because most partners found it hard to manage pressure.

“We have less than 20 shelters in the country and according to the research carried out by Project Alert, these shelters are managed and

run by private organisations and religious bodies.

“Where then do threatened women run to with their lives when they are in danger and girls who experienced it? Where do girls who experience serial

rape incidence run to for help?

“This is therefore, a clarion call to the government at all levels, private individuals and organisations to see the need for setting up shelters as a major priority,”Nsidi said.