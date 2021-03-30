. BY HEMBADOON ORSAR MAKURDI

A non Governmental Organization under the eagis of Comprehensive Community Mental Health Programme (CCMHP-2) has Lamented the Neglecgence faced by persons suffering from Mental Health disorder due to what it called Cultural, Supernatural and Religious beliefs.

The State Programme Coordinator, CCMHP-2 Mr Samuel Okpoju, tasks the Benue State Government to enact the Anti-Discrimination Law, to protect those living with disabilities especially Mental Health disorder.

Mr Okpoju, in a chat with pressmen, said the Neglecgence by Government and family members to these set of people has worstened most Patients situation leading many to constitute nuisance on the street.

While appealing to Goverment to domesticate the National Mental Health Policy, Put Mental Health Indicators on the State Health Insurance Policy, Domesticate the National Disability Law as well as the creation of the Mental Health Budget line and timely release of the approved annual counterpart funding . Further appealed to family members of Patients with such disorder to take them for treatment.

“We have about 105 designated treatment centres for Mental Health disorder across the State and they are offering services at affordable rate, anyone who has a patient with the disorder can access any of the health center close to him or her”

ADVERTISEMENT

Stressing that the CCMHP-2 has recently diagnosed over Twenty-Four Thousand (24,000) persons across the 23 Local Government Areas of the State with Mental Health Disorder, saying all those identified are already accessing treatment at designated Centers closer to them.

“When we started the First phase of the programme in 2011, only 3713 persons were accessing Mental Health treatment services in 3 Health Care institution which includes Federal Medical Center (FMC) Makurdi, Health and Restoration Centre for Psychiatric Illness, Agboke in Ohimini LG and Edawu Community Mental Health Center, Ainu in Oju LG”

“However through the intervention of CCMHP-2 in the Second phase of the programme, over 24,000 persons who are diagnosed with the disorder are currently receiving treatment for Mental Health Priority Conditions across the 23 LG of the State in One Hundred and Five (105) Health facilities”

” In the course of our work, we discover that persons with disabilities, especially psychosocial disabilities are often neglected due to lack of proper understanding of the conditions and its causes. This is because onset of symptoms are linked to supernatural and spiritual causes alongside existing beliefs, cultural and religious practices as well as myths and misconceptions”

“So to this effect, Mental Health Service Users have been trained to provide information, education and awareness to persons in their Local Communities on the causes of Mental Disorders, the treatability of the conditions and the availability of treatment services across the state”

“They are also trained to advocate for, demand and protect their rights and persons with psychosocial disabilities through the use of available community structures”

He informed that the Organisation has created 26 Mental Health Service User Groups made up of over 700 persons across 17 LGs to empower clients and their families and as well support them to engage in income generating ventures like vocational training and rehabilitation for sustained recovery.

“The goal of CCMHP-2 is to improved quality of life of people with psychosocial disability in Benue State through access to integrated health care, empowerment, and reduced barriers to social inclusion.

Therefore appeals to Nigerians to treat those with Mental disorder as Humans and Citizens of the Country, the programme coordinator also called for sustainability of the programme for Patients to continue to access Mental Health services even at the end of CCMPH-2 programme in December 2021.

.