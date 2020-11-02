By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan,

A Coalition of 108 non-governmental organisations (NGOs), civil society organisations and other concerned peace and rights’ advocacy groups, has called on Nigerian youths to be circumspect and not fall prey to the antics of anything that will destroy our country.

In a statement signed by Dr Tunde Aremu (National Coordinator), Barr Chimbuchi Akuabata (National Secretary), as well as Hajiya Hadiza Hamza (Coordinator, Women Support of the Coalition) respectively, said, “We must realise that if we destroy Nigeria, we would have done ourselves so much wrong.

“We advise those who are uncomfortable with the president and his administration to wait until 2023, to use their voters’ cards in removing him democratically through numerical strength.”

The Group in the statement condemned in a very strong terms the attempt to re-ignite the #EndSARS protest using Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, as a launch pad.

This was as the organisation maintained that the move was a potential threat to national security and public safety, considering the magnitude of hijacked of the recent protest by suspected hoodlums, who did not only loot warehouses, but also killed innocent citizens and destroyed both public and private property.

The group described the move as unacceptable and repugnant the events at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAiA), and the Force Headquarters.

It argued that, apart from disturbing the free flow of traffic within and around Abuja, which has negative impact on the socio-economic activities of residents, the plan is detrimental to attempts by government to address the fundamental issues raised by the original #EndSARS protesters.