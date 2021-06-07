No fewer than three Non-governmental organizations (NGO) yesterday played for charity in a football tournament as they geared to take 100 girl children to school.

The charity tournament which was organised by Wise Women With Initiative (WWWI) with the theme “Securing the Future of the Girl Child” was held at the Area 3 Football playing ground in Abuja.

The first match saw WWWI beating Prestigious Ladies Club 1-0 to lift the title, while Ladies Link held Wise Women With Initiative Team B to a goalless draw in the second match.

Speaking after the games, WWWI President Chinyere Francis said the contest was aimed at creating awareness and raising funds which would be used to sponsor 100 girl children to school.

“We have a lot of girl children out of school and it’s very important for us to pick them off the streets and secure their future. We know football is one sport that brings people together and that is why we engaged other NGOs to support this noble project,” she said.

The secretary of WWWl, Ese Ekorhi, on her part called on the government and well-meaning Nigerians to support the project so as to save the girls from early marriage and social vices.

“I’m calling on every Nigerian to support this project, they can donate through our website, we intend to enroll the children to school and also train them on vocational skills” she said.