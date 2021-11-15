The book, ‘A Beginner’s Guide to Property Investing’ written by a property expert, Ngozi Okafor, has been launched at an elaborate event that took place in Abuja at the weekend.

Industry players at the unveiling of the book described it as iconic, saying it was a triumph in an otherwise murky property investment industry. Those who spoke on the sidelines of the launch of the book said it unearthed all the opportunities that are available as a guide for investors in the sector to make profit from property.

The unveiling of the book also coincided with Okafor’s birthday anniversary, making it an iconic flagship in the property sector.

Sub-titled: my property development mistakes and how you can avoid them, the book was written from the personal experience of the property advisor in her years of operating as an investor and advisor in the property sector.

The 172 pages book also has 22 chapters.

Hearing from the author’s voice, Okafor said: “I have always been in love with property. This is a passion project which I started since when I was 17. I hope you find the book rewarding as I have found myself.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Reading a part of the book to the audience, Okafor told the gathering that the book “covers everything you need to know about how to buy land without getting scammed, working with government agencies such as Development Control, the lands’ office and to purchase discounted distressed properties from AM ON.”

Ngozi is a tiktok actor and radio presenter. She said “am so grateful to have all of you here. She does a youth support on her radio show.”

Friends and families from public and private sectors who were on ground to honour her and those on a linked virtual platform described Okafor as a hard worker, a proactive investment adviser and great ‘on air personality’. Ngozi is believed, among her friends and family members to be a jolly good fellow.

The book balances the account of mistakes and learning from years of personal experience, research and firsthand accounts of professionals in the property sector.