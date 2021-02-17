By Anthony Ada Abraham,

A former house of assembly aspirant, Hon. Victor Ngumah has received the prestigious African Royalty Award as “Royalty Young Personality of the Year in Africa”. He was presented the award by team members of Africa Royalty Awards led by Mr. Duke at his office in Abuja.

While receiving the Award, the Nigerian politician, businessman, philanthropist and the chief executive officer (CEO) of Lumen media expressed appreciation and gratitude to Africa Royalty Awards for considering him worthy for such a notable and distinguished honour. He however said his recognition as “Royalty Young Political Personality Of The Year In Africa” will revitalise and encourage his continuous impact and inputs in areas of sustainable development across Nigeria.

According to reports, the Principal Executive and Team Leader of Africa Royalty Awards congratulated Mr. Victor Ngumah and commended his efforts in nation building and advancements. He told AbujaPress that the recognition and honour of Victor Ngumah was in-view of his earnest and undying contribution towards supporting the actualisation of the nation’s political vision.

Notably, African Royalty Awards (ARA) was held few months ago in Abuja. The glamour ceremony was well attended by notable personalities, cutting across all sectors and industries. It had also honoured several distinguished individuals and institutions who performance had remained unequivocally outstanding in recent times. Hon. Victor Ngumah was indisposed to attend the Award Ceremony, as a result of his busy schedule.