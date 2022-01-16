The chairman, Governing Board of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Babangida Nguroje, has expressed shock at the demise of an elderstatesman, Alhaji Abdumumuni Vaki, describing him as a forthright community leader who did his best for the people of Taraba State and contributed immensely to traditional institutions in the state.

In a condolence message, the former Deputy Speaker stated that the late Turakin Gashaka lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation, adding that his return to his creator has created a huge gap that only time will heal.

He maintained that the Gashaka Emirate benefited from his wealth of esperience, sense and gift of wisdom.

Hon. Nguroje said: “Death is an inevitable and necessary end for all mortals at their appointed time. We have lost a father, uncle and elderstatesman in Turakin Gashaka.”

He said the late Vaki had taken his turn at the time his fatherly advice and experience are mostly needed by all those who have come in contact with him, adding that he will be missed by all, particularly the traditional institutions of Gashaka and Sardauna in Taraba State.

Extolling the virtues of the late community leader and politician, the former Deputy Speaker said the late Vaki lived a selfless life and has stamped his footprints on the sands of time.

According to him, his benevolence will certainly outlive him and prayed to God Almighty to grant his soul eternal rest and give his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

