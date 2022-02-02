Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited, has listed Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) $4 billion Eurobonds on its platform.

The Eurobonds were issued in three tranches as follows: 6.125 per cent FGN September 2028 worth $1.250 billion; 7.375 per cent FGN September 2033 worth $1.500 million and 8.25 per cent FGN September 2051 worth $1.250 billion.

The bond was issued in 2021 by the Debt Management Office (DMO) to raise funds to support the fiscal year’s budget deficit.

NGX stated that it will continue to thrive as a multi-asset securities exchange providing access to a diversified range of assets including equities, fixed income, Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). In 2021, NGX facilitated capital raising of over N7.13Tn across asset classes for both public and private corporations.

It added that through its vast network of Trading License Holder Firms and an integrated trading platform, NGX provides institutional and retail investors access to one of the most liquid markets in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The bonds were issued via the Debt Management Office (DMO) with Chapel Hill Denham Advisory Limited acting as Domestic Book runner and FSDH Merchant Bank Limited as financial adviser.

