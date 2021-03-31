The National Health Information Management System (NHIMS) conference 2021 will hold on June 9 to 10, 2021 at Chida International Hotels, Utako, Abuja.

The event organised through a tripartite arrangement involving the Health Records Officers’ Registration Board of Nigeria (HRORBN), Association of Health Records and Information Management Practitioners of Nigeria (AHRIMPN) and Cademy Limited (Cademy), is to strengthen the Nigeria Health Information System Policy (NHISP) and strategic plan.

According to the organisers, the conference will serve as a platform for continuous improvement of the policy by bringing together all relevant stakeholders to discuss apparent challenges, evolving strategies and successful solutions that impact positively on the vision of the policy.

The event with the theme ‘Nigeria Health Information System Policy: Strategies for Improving Facility Based Data Management, Dissemination and Use’ is to strengthen the healthcare system capabilities for timely and reliable health information.

The organisers observed that Nigeria’s healthcare facilities are badly in need of this support hence the theme of this year’s conference.

“The theme of this maiden edition of NHIMS 2021 succinctly reflects the core values of the organizers’ contributions to the NHISP and strategic plan,” they said.

The strategic goals of the NHIMS Conference include the provision of a national platform for annual meeting on the NHISP and for HRORBN and her allies to continually present its strategic plans towards achieving the vision and mission of the NHISP with all stakeholders, such as the capacity building programme for all healthcare professionals and non-professionals in Hospital Data Management and Analytics.

It also include discussing and appraising efforts made by stakeholders on the policy thrust, such as the Multi-Source Data Analytics and Triangulation (MSDAT) Platform of the FMoH, and promoting widespread private sector healthcare provider participation.

In addition, its involve widespread participation of health information technology infrastructure providers that will continually update the knowledge base of all stakeholders on evolving tools and cutting edge technologies, such as the exhibition of EMR, EHR, Blockchain, among others.

That is in addition to supporting educational/academic and professional endeavours of all stakeholders of the NHISP such as through abstract/paper presentation/publication in the International Journal of Health Records and Information Management (IJHRIM) and the award of CME/CPD points.

The Minister of Health, Dr. E. Osagie Ehanire is the Special Guest of Honour, while the Minister of State for Health, Dr. Adeleke Mamora; Director, HPR&S, of the ministry, Dr. Ngozi Azodoh; Country Representative, World Health Organization (WHO) Nigeria, Dr. Walter Mulombo and Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu are among the speakers billed to speak at the event.