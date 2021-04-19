BY JAIYEOLA ANDREWS, Gombe

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has expressed satisfaction with Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya over his unprecedented transformation of the health sector in his state within two years.

This was disclosed by Dr Sikiru Saluwudeen at the debriefing session with the state commissioner for health, Dr. Habu Dahiru, on the outcome of the just concluded accreditation exercise jointly performed by the NHIS and the State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (GoHealth).

The visit was meant to debrief the commissioner on the health facility accreditation exercise carried out to ascertain the level of preparedness of the 114 Primary Healthcare Centres selected to provide services to Basic Healthcare Provision Fund beneficiaries.

Salawuddeen, who is the immediate past coordinator of NHIS in the state, applauded the state government under the leadership of Yahaya for transforming healthcare facilities across the state.

According to him, all the 114 healthcare facilities visited have standard infrastructure and equipment required to provide the basic minimum package of health services apart from a few flashpoints of manpower gap in some hard-to-reach areas.

“Having worked in the state and left about two years ago, I could not believe the transformation I have witnessed in my return to the state,” he said.

In his response, the commissioner of Health, Dr. Habu Dahiru reiterated that the revitalisation of healthcare facilities in the state was as a result of the governor’s resolve to prioritise health since assuming office. He stressed the need for a strong collaboration between NHIS and GoHealth for the smooth take-off of the BHCPF and other programmes.