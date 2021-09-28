In a bid to tackle crime rate in the country, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has embarked on sensitisation campaign in the rural areas of Imo State with the theme “Awareness Creation on Security Alert and Conflict Prevention”.

The event, which took place at Umueleagwa Onicha in Ezinihite Mbaise local government area of the state yesterday and facilitated by Cezimo Nigeria Limited, emphasised on the need for information sharing between the citizenry and security agencies.

In her presentation, the principal resource person, Uche Ukwuobi admonished the youths of the community on the need to avoid conflicts especially boundary disputes and find possible ways of solving such problem whenever it arises.

According to her, “Many have died from this kind of conflict and it has also been the origin of enmity between kindred, family and even states, our children should be taught how to live in peace with each other.”

It can also lead them to carrying arms in the future, when they are jobless and restless.” She appealed to the elders as well as the traditional and religious institutions to help the youths by constantly advising them on the dangers of conflict.

Ukwuobi also cautioned the stakeholders to be wary of how they disclose incidents that are capable of igniting crisis among the youths. “The elders should also know how

to listen and talk to the youths, everything they hear from an elder may be considered to be the right thing which eventually may spark off crisis, and it could take ages to settle”, she said.

Another resource person, Ebere Uzoukwa, urged the community to be in good relationship with security agents in their locality and always report incidents capable of igniting crisis to the police instead of taking laws into their hands .

“The police is your friend, it is always advisable to report any matter to them so that they can determine how to solve it, most of the incidents in the communities occur due to the negligence of police by the parties involved in it,” she added.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the representative of Cezimo, Charles Ezeobunwa, said the essence of the campaign is to promote peace in the rural areas as well as awaken the consciousness of the people in the area of security.

The traditional ruler of Obizi, Steven Azubuike in his speech thanked NHRC for taking the message of security to the grassroots just as he promised to impact on his people the message of the commission.