The Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), yesterday called on government to make a policy that will it mandatory for architects not to just end their work with making drawings but to also continue to supervising the implementation of such drawings.

Speaking at the 2022 Strategic Retreat of the Institute in Abuja, yesterday, the president, NIA, Arch Enyi Ben Eboh, stated that it is worrisome to the architects in the Nigerian Institute of Architects and indeed to other professional bodies within the built environment that buildings in this age are collapsing even during construction.

Eboh also explained that it is understandable if old building are collapsing but when a building under construction collapsed, it speaks volume about several things. Adding that this could be the personnel that are being deployed to carry out these buildings or the quality of the materials that are being used for these buildings.

He said, “It could also be the level of supervision both from the stand point of the consultant of the job and also from the regulators that’s from the government agencies responsible for checking these buildings that are being constructed according to the best practices and the conformity with the provision of the building code which of course is already enforced in Nigeria.

‘‘So, it is part of concern to us and it is part of what we are discussing in this retreat. How best we can confront these issues because it is not that there are no laws to govern these things but the implementation of these laws has been the problem. So as an institute we have to restrategise at this retreat to find out on how best we can do to assist the government that is charge with responsibility of given approval of these buildings, to make sure that the space under which these buildings are deleted in such that nobody who have business will not have business in it in the first place.

“A lot of these that are collapsing, if you check you find out that our members are not really involved. What happened is that, a lot of clients once they get an architect to designed a building and get approval they just go ahead and build according to their own way. Most of the time they do not have architect in those jobs.’’

He said further that we at NIA we want to appeal to government that it should be mandatory that should not just end his job with the drawing, they should also be able to supervised the implementation of what he has designed.

“Because often time you can designed a building of two floors and during construction the clients says he does not want only two floors that he wants to add two more floors. And the architect is no longer there and if you investigate you will discover that no registered architect and the chips are down,’’ he said.

