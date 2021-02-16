By Anthony Ada Abraham

Nicki Minaj’s father, Robert Maraj, has died after being struck in a hit-and-run accident according to TMZ.

Nassau County Police in New York say he was walking on the road between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue Friday evening around 6 PM ET, when he was hit by a vehicle heading northbound. Cops say the driver then fled the scene without a meaningful description from witnesses.

Robert was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries and passed on over the weekend. The Homicide Squad is investigating the case and asking for the public’s help in identifying the responsible party. There was not a decent description of the suspect vehicle provided.

