NICON Insurance Limited had denied owing the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) any legacy fund.

PTAD, has in a briefing of the National Assembly, mentioned NICON as one of the insurance firms yet to fully settle its legacy fund to the directorate.

However, a statement signed by the deputy general manager, corporate advocacy, NICON Insurance Limited, Mr. Kunle Adewale, and made available to LEADERSHIP, stated that, “it is of great concern to management that NICON Insurance Limited has been subjected to the court of public opinion on a matter in which we have discharged our duty as a responsible corporate citizen.’’

To set the records straight, Adewale said, NICON Insurance Limited transferred assets to PTAD under the leadership of Sharon Ikeazor in lieu of the legacy pension funds for over 50 agencies and parastatals of the Federal Government in June 2017.

PTAD, he added, has all the title documents of the properties in its possession and has been collecting rent on them in the last four years, hence, NICON is therefore not liable to PTAD for any pension funds.

“Management also notes that other issues reportedly raised by the Executive Secretary of PTAD, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme are before a court and are therefore subjudice for discussion except before the court of law.

“NICON Insurance Limited will therefore not join issues with anyone and will make no further comment on these issues till they are resolved by the court,” he said.