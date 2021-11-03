Ahead of the Fourth Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit(NDIS) scheduled to take place between 16 and 17 November in Abuja, chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has called on Nigerian citizens living abroad to invest more in the country irrespective of the security challenges confronting the country.

Dabiri-Erewa made this call in Abuja yesterday, while briefing journalists in preparation for the summit.

She said it was aimed at “targeting Nigerians in the Diaspora for inward investment” adding that it is “probably the best strategy to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the light of the heightened risk profile for the country.”

However, the NIDOM boss said that measures were being taken to address the security situation. She said, “The government is not sleeping. All hands are on deck to ensure that the security situation is brought under control. The good thing is people from other countries are coming to invest in Nigeria so why shouldn’t our citizens in the Diaspora do the same?

“We should stop de-marketing our country. Nigeria is not the only country with challenges. For instance, when I was in the United Kingdom, a parliamentarian was killed, among others but they didn’t say because of that, people should stop investing in their country. So, we should stop discouraging ourselves”.

She noted that this year’s theme, “Diaspora Partnership and Linkages for Post-COVID-19 Economic Growth ” would recognise the important role Nigerians in Diaspora played in helping other countries achieve amazing economic growth and transformation.