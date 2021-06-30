Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has condemned in strong terms, the alleged killing of a Nigerian Footballer, Kelvin Igweani, by the United Kingdom (UK) police on Monday.

Igweani was shot dead by officers who attended a call out to a house where a child was found with serious injuries.

The NiDCOM boss in a statement by the Head of Media, NiDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, described the incident as very unfortunate and sad.

Dabiri-Erewa called on the UK government to carry out a thorough and proper investigation on the incident.

She condoled with the family of the deceased and the Nigerian communities in the UK by praying to God to rest the soul of the departed.

In a statement by the Thames Valley Police, officers were reportedly called to a property in Two Mile Ash North- West Milton Keynes on June 26 and made a forced entry after acting on information from a witness.