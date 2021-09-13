Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has joined the Nigerian Ambassador to Italy, Ambassador Mfawa Omini Abam and the Nigerian Community in the European country to condemn the killing of a Nigerian housewife, Rita Amenza in Italy and demanded full investigation into the dastardly act.

Giving an update on the sad event, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) stated that Amenza was killed by her estranged husband, Mr Pierangelo Pellizzar, who has been arrested.

In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by the Abdur-Rahman Balogun Head, Media and Public Relations of NIDCOM, Dabiri-Erewa said that the alleged killing of the housewife by her husband due to the fact that she filed for a divorce was quite unfortunate and sad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, the President of National Union of Nigerian Associations in Italy (NUNAI), Mr Rowland Ndukuba also condemned the killing and thanked the Police authorities for the arrest of the husband.

The Nigerian Ambassador, Mfawa Omini Abam, who has been informed about the pathetic death of the Nigerian, has promised that the Embassy will ensure that proper investigation is carried out.

The 61-year-old Italian man, Pellizzar, allegedly shot dead his 31-year-old Nigerian wife in Italy because she reportedly filed for divorce which angered him to carry out the heinous act.

Rita was killed in front of her colleagues in the parking lot of Mf Mushroom, a company where she worked on Friday morning, in Noventa Vicentina.

It was gathered that the suspect, Pellizzar, waylaid his estranged housewife at about 7:30am and shot her four times, until life was gone out of her.

Rita, who just returned from Nigeria a week ago, arrived in Italy in 2017 through Libya and got married to the Italian man in 2018.