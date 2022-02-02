Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) have bemoaned the death of a Nigerian student in Ukraine, Fadlullah Agboluaje, describing it as unfortunate, shocking and avoidable.

The chairman/chief executive officer, NIDCOM, AbikeDabiri-Erewa expressed grief when she visited the Agboluaje family in Ebute Metta, Lagos State to console them over the loss of their son, Fadlullah.

A statement issued yesterday by Gabriel Odu of the public relations and protocol unit of the commission, noted that Dabiri-Erewa informed the family (represented by Mrs Musleemah Agboluaje and her two daughters) of the immediate intervention of the Nigerian Ambassador to Ukraine, Fatai Alege, who with the consent of the father, immediately demanded an autopsy.

The NIDCOM boss added that the Nigerian envoy had given all necessary preliminary assistance pledging that the Nigerian Government will work with the family on the next steps to take on the issue of alleged negligence by the institution where the deceased attended school.

Agboluaje narrated how she had been in constant communication with her son till 11pm where he had complained of the non- functional heater in his room and requested that it be fixed but got no response from the receptionist on duty.

He had also sent his mother pictures of the room which was in a most deplorable state

It could be recalled that Fadlullah Agboluaje had arrived in Lviv Ukraine on January 8, 2022 and was reported dead a day later.

Meanwhile, a preliminary autopsy report indicates that Fadlullah died of pneumonia due to the effects of extreme cold weather.

