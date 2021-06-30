Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has reacted to the alleged suspension of Direct Visa Employment for Nigerians by the authorities of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over rising crime perpetrated by Nigerians in the Middle East country.

An online newspaper, SaharaReporters reported yesterday that from credible sources it learnt that the UAE slammed the suspension while the police are searching for more Nigerian nationals and conducting raids and arrests to get them jailed, which has become the norm in Abu Dhabi particularly.

“We all are shouting that our country is bad, and that our government is not rising to our needs, which is true, but our reputation abroad is also fast declining due to our character.

“Two weeks ago, some Nigerians killed one another for selfish reasons at Sharjah, and another one just happened here in Abu Dhabi, when some guys went to an Arab man’s house, killed him, his wife and took away a huge amount of money from them.

“The UAE government is now tracking every Nigerian in Abu Dhabi and they have also banned every Direct Employment Visa from Nigeria until further notice,” the source said.

Gabriel Odu of the media and protocols of NIDCOM while reacting to the incident said such issues of crime involving Nigerians in the country had compelled the commission to issue a series of warnings to Nigerians living or traveling to the country to abide by their laws but apparently some have engaged in illegal activities there.

“There had been a series of warnings on activities of some Nigerians, for example, taking cultism to a place like the UAE, slaughtering themselves in broad daylight.”

, raiding a bank in broad daylight with the CCTV footage being shown all over, online fraud and a few more.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We had warned severally that they were determined to take stern measures and the activities of a few may affect the generality of the many Nigerians going about their stay lawfully.

While we will continue to advocate non generalization of us as a people, we must condemn bad behavior and those who commit a crime will face the penalty,” Odu told LEADERSHIP yesterday.