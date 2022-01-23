The Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has made moves to strengthen its engagements with Japan in order to deepen the people-to-people relationship at the grassroots level, a development it said will strongly foster relationships between both countries.

Although both countries have robust diplomatic relations, this new dimension was added when the Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria Matsunaga Kazuyoshi visited the Chairman/CEO of NIDCOM Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa in Abuja recently, where the NIDCOM boss gave her assurances that the Commission is ready to cooperate and partner with Japan in areas to build capacity of the Japanese people who may understudy the structure of NIDCOM through staff training and development.

Nigerians in the Asian country are said to be making giant strides and contributing immensely in Japan and have variously given back to the grassroots level in Nigeria through Sports and other means of empowerment.

“Nigerians in Japan, being one of the most populous immigrant communities, are doing excellently well especially in the areas of sports and business, as well as social ethics like Mr. Ikenna Nweke,” Kazuyoshi said.

He said that performance Nigerians in his country motivated him to promote grassroots exchange system between the people of Nigeria and Japan, adding that he had come to learn the structure of NiDCOM in order to look into the possibility of replicating a similar structure to cater for its about 1.4 million Japanese in the Diaspora.

Building on the existing relations both countries can exploit the opportunities that abound in Nigeria, especially the youth of the country to build businesses with the creation of the Ease of Doing Business in the country, which has about 27 Japanese companies doing business in Nigeria.

Former Ambassador of Japan to Nigeria, Yutaka Kikuta, in a recent chat said that Nigeria and African countries remain very vital to the survival of the International community because of the huge potentials especially now that there is an improvement in the ease of doing business.

In 2019, the Nigerian government participated in the Tokyo International Conference on Africa Development (TICAD 7) and the government’s entourage discussed deepening the trade and investments relations with Japan in order to transform Nigeria’s potential into actual wealth for the growing population of youth in the country.

Nigeria has benefited from its ties with Japan in three key areas of infrastructure, agriculture and health. 30% of electricity production facilities in Nigeria are reportedly provided by Japanese companies and Japanese companies are very active in providing not only power generation facilities but their distribution networks.

Since it emerged from the Meiji Revolution of the 19th Century, Japan has invested in Science Technology and Innovation (STI) with much focus on Research and Development (R&D), which has made it a technology superpower in the world today. At one point Japan was producing some of the highest number of engineers in the world and some of the most competitive products especially in automobile and electronics because it has made massive investments in R&D.

Reacting to these developments, an expert on international relations who does not want his name on print, said although the people –to-people relations stand a good chance of success, Nigeria government must get the Japanese to assist in building the capacity of Nigerian youth especially on ICT development and STI, including technology transfer.

He said “This is even more apt now that the federal government has mapped out strategies to implement the 0.5% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to promote Science Technology and innovation (STI) through Research and Development (R&D) which was recently approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Japan made its marks by deploying STI in all sectors, which has guaranteed production of goods and services that attract foreign exchange and its greater stability. Nigeria must therefore exploit its relationship with Japan in all sectors to boost production which will create jobs for the teeming population of the youth. That is when the people-to-people relations will resonate with the aspirations of the Nigerian people.”

He however, lamented that while the 0.5% allocation of the GDP to Nigeria’s R&D is an improvement from previous times, it is, however, a far cry and still below the African Union standard of 1%. He urged the government to improve on the allocation.