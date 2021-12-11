The Nigerian Association of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) has inducted 637 professional members, and tasked them on character and the acquisition of knowledge.

The president, Emmanuel Wike, who conducted the induction yesterday in Abuja, called on the inductees to show character which he pointed out, would sustain them in the profession.

He also urged them to strive to get more knowledge.

“We are bringing in 637 professionals who we can actually vouch for; these are people that have done their professional qualification examinations, internship, critical analysis and have also appeared before the membership committee of the council.

“We have found them worthy both in character and also in practice for us to admit them into the professional level.

“There is no way we can dissociate the fact that there are bad eggs within but if they are found they would be prosecuted and that would send signal to other professionals to take responsibility,” he said.

Wike said the inductees were given the right frame of work and professional ethics at the foundational level which would enable them to grow in the profession.

Speaking on the high rate of scammers in the sector, Wike urged members to abide by professional ethics as well as rules and regulations set by the institution and the registration board.

“One of it is that you must have separate accounts for your clients, your personal or your partnership accounts should not be lumped together.

“Secondly, you must obey government rules and regulations that regulate the practice, such as the EFCC Act and the money laundry Act; these are the things that we are telling them to obey,” he said.