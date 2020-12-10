By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), has called on the federal and state governments to address the current housing challenges facing the country plan for future housing delivery.

NIESV President, Chief Emma Okas Wike, who made the call while addressing journalists in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, also called on the federal government to set up a robust agenda for housing delivery in the country.

Wike said: “There is an urgent need to address the current housing challenges in the country and plan for future housing delivery. The politics of housing must stop in view of the vital role of housing to healthy living, upbringing of the younger generation, security and social well-being of the people.

“We are calling on the federal government to setup a robust agenda for housing delivery in Nigeria based on needs assessment derived from an organised housing survey across the nation with a view to determining the exact housing needs of the people on various states and regions of the country.”

While calling for an end to ad-hoc and arbitrary approaches to solving housing problems in the country, the NIESV President said there was the need for government to reorganize housing management by putting in place proper institutional framework that cuts across all levels of government.

Wike said: “Ad-hoc and arbitrary approaches to solving housing problems should be stopped as this have not helped us as a nation.

“Government should reorganize housing management, putting in place proper institutional framework that cuts across all levels of government, local, state and federal.

“Also required is a private sector-driven mortgage system with full government support in terms of policy and regulatory functions. There should be accelerated land tilting programme for all states of the federation that will release plots with value for the housing sector.”

The NIESV President commended the federal government for taking the right decision by inaugurating a committee on disposal of assets forfeited to the federal government.

“We applaud the initiative, especially at this time when Covid-19 pandemic had virtually grounded the global economy. Proceeds from the exercise will be a source of additional revenue for the country at this time that the revenue from crude oil, which is the mainstay of the nation’s economy is abysmally low.”