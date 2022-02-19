The Nigerian Inter-Faith Action Association (NIFAA) in collaboration with Pathfinder International held a one-day inter-faith dialogue Thursday in Abuja to sensitise Nigerians, through faith leaders, on the COVID-19 vaccines.

NIFAA programme manager, Dr. Fatima Mairami, in her welcome address at the session tagged; “Access Project Inter-Faith Town Hall Dialogue”, said some believe that COVID was gone, but that it was very much around, changed lives, and was still doing a lot of harm to its victims.

She said: “The COVID-19 vaccines have been developed to help fight the virus, but unfortunately, the uptake is low in Nigeria due to several misconceptions; and NIFAA is holding this meeting to get faith leaders more informed to clarify their doubts and dispel the rumours scaring people away.

“Part of the objective of this event is to achieve high acceptance of the recommended COVID-19 vaccinations and have more people take it by sensitising faith leaders on the importance of COVID-19 vaccines, and they are expected to take the message back to their congregants,” she added.

The meeting urged leaders of faith communities to ensure they pass the right information about COVID-19 vaccines to their members as an act of love, since they will be protecting themselves and others around them.

“Faith leaders should take ownership of the process, empower and equip themselves with the necessary information, live by example, motivate people around them, be an advocate by utilizing every opportunity given to sensitize members on COVID-19 vaccine; be innovative and creative such as using focus group discussion, drama, brief presentation, on COVID-19,” she said.

