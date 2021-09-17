The Nigeria Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) said it plans to acquire two new satellites, NigComsat 2 and NigComSat 3 which would be launched into orbital space in 2023 and 2025 respectively.

The managing director of the company, Dr. Abimbola Alale, who disclosed this yesterday in Lagos at a stakeholders’ engagement, noted that the high throughput satellites will not only inspire confidence in their customers and channel partners but will also place NIGCOMSAT Ltd in the frontline of communications satellite operators with a fleet of satellites in the orbit.

Dr. Alale explained that the stakeholders’ forum was part of efforts to rub minds on areas that need expansion and improvement in line with the NIGCOMSAT core mandate and core values under the guidance of the minister of communications and digital economy, Prof Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said quality of service and customer experience is very important for service delivery, necessitating NIGCOMSAT to acquire the latest DIALOG HUB with 5IF for the satellite broadband Ka services as well as building a stronger relationship with its channel partners.

She added that in September 2020, NIGCOMSAT in collaboration with Thales Alenia SpACE of France, and Agency for Arial Navigation Safety in Africa and Madagascar (ASECNA) provided satellite-based augmentation system (SBAS) using NigComSat 1R navigational services for the first time over Africa and Indian Ocean.

“The demonstration of realSBAS flight in Lome, Togo, using fixed wing aircraft and Duoala (Cameroun), using Rotor Aircraft. Demonstration was also done in Brazzaville (Congo),” she said.

Alale further noted that NIGCOMSAT in 2020 obtained approval to form two subsidiary companies (SUBCOs), namely; the satellite infrastructure company (SIC) to provide satellite upstream services such as transponder leasing and in-orbit services and carrier spectrum management services (CMS), etc.

Also formed was the Satellite Broadcasting and Broadband Company (SBBC) to provide satellite downstream services such as internet broadcast services, direct to home (DTH) broadcasting services, etc. The SUBCOs will carry out commercial businesses with strategic partners and expand business operations in the ICT sector.

Recalling other milestones achieved in recent times, he said NIGCOMSAT last year provided satellite connectivity services via NigComSat 1R for the live broadcast of the virtual commissioning of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline by president Muhammadu Buhari.

As part of VSAT/TVRO capacity development programme, NIGCOMSAT has trained 600 youth across the six geo-political zones in states such as Lagos, Kano, Gombe, Bauchi, Plateau, Rivers, Anambra, Niger, Kebbi, Akwa Ibom, Abia and Ekiti.

Dr. Alale further disclosed that the Special Project Office of NIGCOMSAT has successfully deployed modest and ubiquitous services to the health sector by providing an e-platform for automation of work processes at National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) offices.