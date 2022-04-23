The African Independent Television (AIT) correspondent in Niger State, Muhammad Danladi Ibrahim, died yesterday in an auto crash along Maryam Babangida Secondary School in Minna when his vehicle collided with a car while on his way home.

Announcing the death, the secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Niger State council, Mohammed Usman Chiji, said the death was painful as the deceased was a thorough journalist.

Similarly, the chairman and secretary of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the NUJ, Mustapha Yakubu Bina and Dan Atori respectively, said they received with shock the sudden death of Danladi who was a dedicated, hardworking and gentle journalist.

Former governor of Niger State, Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu, said; “I received with great shock, the news of the sudden death of Danladi Muhammad of the Africa Independent Television,(AIT) who sustained fatal injuries from car crash along Bosso road.

“May I register my condolence and deepest sympathy to his immediate family members, the Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ), his employers, the Africa Independent Television, his friends and colleagues in Niger State and beyond.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Also in a condolence message, a former commissioner for information in the state, Mr Jonathan Vatsa, commiserated with the NUJ and AIT over the death.