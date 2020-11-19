Following the flooding in some parts of Niger State as a result of heavy downpour during the last rainy season which damaged most of the major drainages in the state, the state government has concluded arrangements to allocate billions of naira for the commencement of construction work on the major drainages that were responsible for the flood which consumed houses and farms.

The flood also affected the Rafin-Gora highway in Kontagora local government area of the state whose construction has been approved by the state government. The project is a joint venture with the World Bank Assisted Nigeria Erosion and the Watershed Management Project.

Speaking after signing the agreement and approving the contractor, commissioner for Environment and Forestry, Barrister Mohammed Tanko Zakari, said the rehabilitation of the Rafin-Gora canal is one of the major projects to be conducted by NEWMAP in the state.

Barrister Tanko Zakari appealed to the contractor to ensure that the work is done efficiently and to ensure that it is completed on time so that the state government could continue to partner with NEWMAP in other projects within the state. He said the state government expected the contractor to complete the work within six to seven months after the rainy season.

In his explanation, the coordinator NEWMAP, Usman Garba Ibeto said that contractors were given the opportunity for self-appraisal and bidding before the commencement of the project in September and after careful study, Hallencame Limited finally got the job. Usman Ibeto added that his agency would monitor the project closely to ensure that work is done efficiently within seven months.