The Niger State House of Assembly has approved the state medium term expenditure framework for 2021 – 2023 in accordance with Section 13(1) of its Fiscal Responsibility Law.

At plenary, the chairman of the Standing Committee on Appropriation, Hon. Mohammed Bashir Lokogoma, representing Wushishi Constituency, who presented the report, said that the MTEF is a multi- year framework for working policy, planning and budgeting of a medium term of three years.

He further described it as a framework for setting out fiscal policy objectives, fiscal target, revenue projections and aggregate expenditure limits.

Lokogoma said: “It begins by projecting resources that would be available and accordingly prioritise projects and programmes as well as define the policy direction of the government.

The 2021 – 2023 documents contains three segments; Economic and Fiscal Update (EFU), which provides background of key economic and fiscal trend that will affect public expenditure in the future.

He explained that the Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) which sets out fiscal objectives and targets in the medium term, and the Budget Policy Statement (BPS) provides indicative sector envelopes for three periods.

The total sum of N105,401,947,093, for 2021, N119, 195,795,380 for 2020 and 2023, amounted to N133,778,082,182.

Meanwhile, after the presentation, the Speaker, Hon. Abdullahi Bawa Wuse, commended the committee for a job well done and directed the clerk to transmit clean copies of the documents to the executive for further action.