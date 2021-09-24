Niger State House of Assembly has passed the 2021 budget of N60,725,185,827 for the 25 local government councils in the state.

The budget was passed at the plenary over the week following the presentation of report by the House Committee on Local Government And Chieftaincy Affairs.

The approval is in line with the state laws on local government, that gives oversight authority on the local government fiscal framework to the state assembly.

The budget as passed, comprised of

recurrent expenditure of N47, 161,744,412 and capital expenditure of N13,563,441,415.

The chairman, House Committee on Local Government And Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon Shuaibu Liman Iya, while presenting his report, said out of over N60 billion for the fiscal year, about N42 billion is for statutory allocation.

Others are N3 billion from Value Added Tax, while about N4 billion is for ten per cent State Internal Revenue contributions to the local government councils and over N1 billion is for Internally Generated Revenue.

The assembly, however, advised the councils to look inward and strategise in order to improve the revenue generation in view of dwindling revenues from the federation account.