Following security report of plans by bandits to attack soft targets like schools, markets and worship centres in Niger State, a tactical intelligence network has been built around them by security agencies.

Already, the state government has directed schools to close for the Yuletide. LEADERSHIP gathered that the Niger State government has insisted on proactive measures at the Yuletide in order to check the plans of the bandits who have been attacking communities in five of the 25 local government areas of the state.

LEADERSHIP reports that Rafi, Shiroro Munya, Mariga and some parts of Mashegu local government areas sharing boundaries with Kaduna and Zamfara states have been prone to attacks by the bandits.

A security source told LEADERSHIP that the troops have begun renewed offensive against the bandits’ relying on the intelligence network within the state especially through the recently harmonized vigilantes operation in the state.

The source hinted that last week four key collaborators of bandits were arrested and information extracted is helping the security operatives in their renewed operation.

Meanwhile, chairman of Wushishi local government area of the state, Danjuma Suleiman Nalango has said that he ordered the closure of all public and private primary, secondary and tertiary schools in his local government based on security report.

He said there was security report that bandits were targeting the state polytechnic and Government Girls Day Secondary School in Zungeru.

According to him, “The decision to close the schools was as a result of banditry activities in the local government. The security agencies brought to my notice and even that of the governor that they have intercepted a communication on a plan to abduct school children in my local government.”

A check at the state Ministry of Education showed that all the schools in the state have closed for the Yuletide and the closure will not affect the academic calendar of the schools.